Sunny, warm Sunday

Today
Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 20 mph.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.