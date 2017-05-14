Sunny, warm Sunday

Hays Post

Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 20 mph.

Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 24 mph.

Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.