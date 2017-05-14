SHPTV to broadcast Dodge City Law vs. Duke City Gladiators Thu.

SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – Smoky Hills Public Television will air another home game of the Dodge City Law indoor football team next week.

The game, played at United Wireless Arena, features the Dodge City Law against the Duke City Gladiators. The game will air on Smoky Hills Public Television Thursday night, May 18 at 9:00 p.m.

Dodge City Law and Duke City Gladiators are both members of the Champions Indoor Football League. Dodge City enters the game near the top of the South Division.

The remaining Dodge City Law regular season home game will be broadcast on June 1 at 9 p.m. Dodge City Law will take on the Texas Revolution.