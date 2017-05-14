Moustakas homers, has four RBIs to lead Royals to sweep of Orioles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Moustakas homered and drove in four runs to help the Kansas City Royals rally from five runs down to beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-8 Sunday.

Jorge Soler and Drew Butera also homered for the Royals. Soler’s 464-foot shot to center leading off the seventh was the longest by a Kansas City player this season.

The Royals have won four straight, matching a season high, and six of seven since moving Alcides Escobar to the leadoff spot.

Moustakas homered off Kevin Gausman with Butera and Escobar aboard in a five-run fourth when the Royals sent 11 men to the plate.

Chris Davis reached base five times on a solo homer, RBI single and three walks. Caleb Joseph had a two-run shot in Baltimore’s four-run fourth.

Matt Strahm (1-2), the second of seven Royals pitchers, picked up the victory. Kelvin Herrera finished up for his eighth save in nine chances.

Richard Bleier (0-1) took the loss.