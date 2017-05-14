Mother’s Day Shout Out from Hays sailor serving at Naval Hospital May 14, 2017 by Hays Post Leave a Comment Mother’s Day Shout Out by Sailor from Hays serving in Naval Hospital Pensacola https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Hays-KS-NH-Pensacola.mp3 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related