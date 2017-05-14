KHP: Two injured in northwest Kansas rollover accident

GREELEY COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a single-vehicle accident Saturday in Greeley County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 GMC Yukon, driven by Chelsea Dawn Guessen, 31, Tribune, was eastbound on County Road F, just east of Kansas 27, when it drove over a patch of wash-boarded road. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it ran off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle re-entered the roadway and overturned, rolling approximately three times.

Guessen and a passenger — Cory Vencil Guessen, 34, Tribune — were transported to Greeley County Hospital for treatment. Neither were wearing seat belts, the KHP reported.