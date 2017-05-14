Guard rail project will close a block of Toulon Avenue this week

The Ellis County Public Works Department has announced a guard rail repair project in the 1600 block of Toulon Avenue will begin Tuesday.

The 1600 block of Toulon Avenue will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and will reopen at 4 p.m. daily until the repairs are complete. The project is expected to be completed by May 19. Motorists traveling in the affected closure area should use alternate routes of travel until the repairs are complete.

Direct any questions to the Ellis County Public Works Department at (785)-628-9455.