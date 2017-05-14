Dorothy Marie Walker, 85, passed away on May 12, 2017 at Trego Manor in WaKeeney, Kansas. She was born on January 28, 1932 in Rural Trego County, Kansas the daughter of Joe and Theresa (Ashenbrenner) Schuster.

She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Aloysius Church and Altar Society, Ransom. She loved Polka dancing and was a member of the Sunflower Polka Club. She was a former member of the Soil Conservation Board and she was a Red Hat Lady. She married Richard Walker on January 28, 1953, in Ellis, Kansas. He died on January 17, 1978.

Survivors include three sons, Bob and Melinda Walker, Ness City, John and Sherry Walker, Ness City, and Chuck Walker, Brownell; brother, Alfred Schuster, Hays; sister, Carol and Joe Eckhardt, Topeka; 5 grandchild and 10 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard and brother, Ralph Schuster.

Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 10:00 AM, at the St. Aloysius Church, Ransom, Kansas. Burial in the Vansburgh Cemetery, Brownell, Kansas. Rosary and Parish Vigil will be on Monday, May 15 starting at 6:30 PM at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Legion and Volunteer Fire Department both of Brownell.