THOMAS COUNTY – One person was injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Sunday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway patrol reported a 2014 Ford pickup driven by Michael Shane Giroir, 56, Lakewood, CO., was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Mingo.

The pickup left the roadway to the median side, struck the emergency turn around barrier and rolled into the median.

Giroir was transported to the hospital in Colby. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.