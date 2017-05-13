TMP-Marian, HHS girls’ soccer to host first-round regional matches

TOPEKA, Kan. – The TMP-Marian Monarchs are the No. 4 seed and will host Wichita Independent in the opening round of the 4-3-2-1A Central/South Central Regional Tuesday at 5 pm. Hays High is the No. 7 seed and will host Augusta at 4 pm Tuesday.
4-3-2-1A Regional Soccer Bracket