Sunny, breezy Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 13 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind 15 to 17 mph.

Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph.

Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy.

Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.