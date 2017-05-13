Sunny, breezy Saturday

Today

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 13 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind 15 to 17 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 86.