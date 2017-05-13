Plan for new Kansas prison faces skepticism from lawmakers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A plan in Kansas to build a new prison to replace the state’s oldest and largest lockup faces bipartisan skepticism from legislators worried that their oversight is being skirted.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration expects by the end of the week to have a list of qualified companies interested in building the new prison in Lansing.

The project would cost up to $155 million. The cash-strapped state could finance it with bonds or lease the new prison from a private company for up to 40 years before buying it.

Legislators must approve demolition of existing buildings and authorize any bonds for the project.

Brownback’s administration can sign a lease-purchase agreement with a private company on its own. But lawmakers have considered requiring another review of the project by legislative leaders.