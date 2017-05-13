Phillipsburg rodeo voted Most Improved in the Prairie Circuit in 2016

By ROD INNES

Phillipsburg Rodeo Assoc.

PHILLIPSBURG–Here’s what’s happening with Kansas’ Biggest Rodeo August 3, 4 and 5 in Phillipsburg.

2017 Clown and Specialty act

Trick roper and gun slinger Rider Kiesner will delight rodeo fans with his western act. The four-time world champion trick roper and two-time world champ gun spinner has worked the National Finals Rodeo four times! Read more about him here.

Justin Rumford is in the house! He’s been hanging around the Phillipsburg arena since he was in high school! He returns to bring the funny to Phillipsburg! Read more here.

Two Ft. Hays State Univ. athletes have received Phillipsburg Rodeo Association scholarships. Kaitlyn Dinges and Wyatt Livingston are recipients. Their stories are here.

Tickets go on sale July 3 at 8 am at Heritage Insurance in Phillipsburg. Call (785) 543-2448 and Pam, Susie and Jane will set you up with tickets!

The Phillipsburg rodeo was voted the Most Improved in the Prairie Circuit in 2016. We thank the cowboys and cowgirls who voted for us.

The rodeo committee has been busy making improvements at the grounds, installing pipe fencing to replace steel posts and rope on the east side, from the north entrance to the south. Posts will be secured in the ground with concrete, to make a permanent fence.

If you’re looking to make a donation to keep the rodeo vital and healthy, or for estate planning, consider the Western Heritage Foundation. Funds given stay in the community.

The Western Heritage Foundation was established to maintain, preserve and inspire the western lifestyle of Phillips County, Kansas. The Foundation is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit, with donations fully tax deductible. For more info, call (785) 5439073.

We love to hear from our fans! Email us anytime: info@KansasBiggestRodeo.com.