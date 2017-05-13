May is Master Angler Month

KDWPT

PRATT–Dedicated anglers fish for the love of fishing. Whether they take some fish home to eat or practice catch and release, all anglers enjoy preserving the memories of special moments on the water. Just mention fishing to a dedicated angler and you’re sure to see a smartphone appear with photos from a recent trip. And there’s another way to remember your biggest catches: a Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) Master Angler Award.

The Master Angler Award program recognizes anglers’ catches that meet or exceed minimum lengths for 36 fish species. Minimum lengths for each species are listed on Page 39 of the 2017 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary, and at www.ksoutdoors.com under “Special Fishing Programs.” A Master Angler Award application form is also available at both locations.

Once a fish that meets the requirements is caught, for example a 23-inch largemouth bass, the angler must measure it and take a color photograph. Then, mail their completed application and photograph to Information Services, KDWPT, 512 SE 25th Ave., Pratt, KS, 67124. A digital image and application can be emailed to annie.fischer@ks.gov.

Once the species is confirmed, a custom certificate suitable for framing will be mailed to the applicant. A Master Angler Award is a great way to remember your biggest fish, and since fish that meet or exceed the minimum lengths are considered trophy-sized, each certificate you earn is a testament to your angling skill.