Marilyn R. Marshall May 13, 2017 by Hays Post Leave a Comment Marilyn R. Marshall, 83, Hays, died Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the Ellis Good Samaritan Society. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related