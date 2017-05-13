LETTER: ‘Diversity in thinking’ the key to school board run

On May 11, I filed to run for a seat on the Hays USD 489 School Board. My goal as a board member is to generate more diversity in thinking when it comes to local education issues. Currently, the school board seems to be in an echo chamber as it relates to the current school board’s push to get a bond issues approved by taxpayers.

Over the past 40 years, I was fortunate to have been involved in federal and gubernatorial elections around the country as well as local elections and local bond issues – all of which I believe will be an asset to both the taxpayer and the school board. My experience tells me that the board’s current effort to rush to another bond election without better preparation is ill-advised, particularly with three board seats up for election this November.

When elected, I will ask a few citizens to meet regularly with the superintendent, maintenance superintendent and me to develop a priority list for capital outlays for repairs to educational facilities in the district. There is simply no need to pay outside firms to advise the school board on how and where to spend money on such improvements. This is a job in which school board members should willingly engage.

Finally, I promise to attend the school board meetings on a regular basis.

I ask for your support in this November’s election.

Thomas M. Wasinger, Hays