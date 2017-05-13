Henry A. Ostmeyer Jr., 94, of Oakley, died, Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Logan County Manor. Henry was born in Angelus, KS September 10, 1922 to Henry and Mary (Haverkamp) Ostmeyer. He was married to Vesta Fern Hatten Ostmeyer on January 4th 1944. He was a farmer for his entire life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 brother, 5 sisters and great granddaughter.

Survivors include wife, Vesta; three sons, Larry (Cathy) Ostmeyer, of Royce City, TX, Tom (Diana) Ostmeyer, of Arvada, CO and Jerry Ostmeyer, of Dallas, TX; three daughters, Mary Lu (Rodney) Kruse, of Oakley, KS, Pat Wycoff, of Oakley, KS and Karen (Ken) Huelsman, of Lakewood, Co; 18 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5-7:00pm, Monday, May 15, 2017 at Baalmann Mortuary, Oakley with Vigil service at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be 10:30am, Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at St Joseph Catholic Church, Oakley, KS. Burial will be at St Joseph Cemetery, Oakley, KS.

Memorials may be made to St Joseph Catholic Church or Logan County Hospital for the Independent living Center Activities Department in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 204, Oakley KS 67748. Online condolences: www.baalmannmortuary.com