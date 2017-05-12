Winners: Chicken Soup book “Best Mom Ever” with 99 KZ Country

We are giving away the Chicken Soup for the Soul book “Best Mom Ever.”

Listen to Theresa Trapp Monday, May 8 – Friday, May 12, 2017 for chances to call 785-628-2995 and win a book.

No age requirement to win.

Winners will need to pick up their books at the KZ Country Studio, 2300 Hall, Hays, KS within 30 days of winning.

Remember, one win per household per 30 days!

*****

Show Mom how much she means to you with this collection of 101 heartwarming, and sometimes humorous, stories of gratitude and love for the woman who does it all! A great gift not just for Mother’s Day, but always.Show Mom how much she means to you with this collection of 101 heartwarming, and sometimes humorous, stories of gratitude and love for the woman who does it all! A great gift not just for Mother’s Day, but always.

Chicken Soup for the Soul: Best Mom Ever! is full of loving and entertaining anecdotes by grateful children, all in praise of the woman who encourages them, supports them, and most importantly, loves them. These stories will brighten any mother’s day, and show her that the kids were paying attention after all.

Winner 5/8/17: Don Burlison, Janet Barnes, Kay Moorhouse, Lavone McGinness and Myra Burns

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry