Wauneta Elaine Wolters Schemper, the daughter of Herman and Elizabeth Tillema Wolters was born November 12, 1917 and passed away May 9, 2017 at the age of ninety-nine, at the Norton County Hospital.

She was raised in the Prairie View, Kansas area and attended the Prairie View Schools.

After she graduated she taught school one year at the Rock Island Country School.

She married Robert (Bob) Schemper in February of 1937. They lived in the Prairie View area the first few years and then moved to Long Island, Kansas to spend many years together.

Wauneta was a very faithful lifelong member of the Prairie View Reformed Church and a person who was always willing to lend a helping hand. She volunteered many hours at the Long Island Library. Wauneta loved following the lives of her children and their families. She moved to Whispering Pines at Norton, Kansas in February of 2012, making it her home the last few years.

Wauneta was the mother of six children. She had 17 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren. She is survived by three sons, Jan (Eileen), Kenneth (Bev), both of Prairie View, Kansas and Douglas (Jeniece) of Long Island, Kansas. Two daughters, Carolyn (Arlo) Tien of Prairie View, Kansas and Sandra (Dick) Dole of Almena, Kansas. One daughter-in-law Joyce Schemper of Kearney, NE. Two sisters, Dolores Walcott of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Rose (Norman) Erickson of Phillipsburg, Kansas and brother-in-law Virgil Whitsitt of Phillipsburg, Kansas, along with many nieces and nephews and other relatives. Those preceding her in death are her parents, husband Bob, son Gary, granddaughter Teresa Schemper, great granddaughter Chassidy Breese, two sisters Hazel Jansonius and Marilyn Whitsitt, one brother Alden Wolters, sister-in-law Marjorie Wolters, brother’s-in-Iaw , Harold Jansonius, Melvyn Walcott, and Ted Allen.

Wauneta will always be remembered for her many and wonderful ways of love and kindness to us all. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2017 in the Prairie View Reformed Church, Prairie View, with Pastor Aaron Rust officiating. Burial will follow in the Prairie View Cemetery.

Mrs. Schemper will lie in state from Noon until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral chapel for visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Prairie View Reformed Church or Long Island Library.