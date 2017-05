ELLIS COUNTY CLERK

Hays resident Roger Agnew filed Thursday afternoon to run as a candidate for one of the three open seats on the Hays City Commission.

Another Hays resident, Thomas M. Wasinger, filed for one of the three open seats on the Hays USD 489 School Board.

All candidates for Ellis County city and school races must file by noon Thu., June 1, in the Ellis County Clerk’s office, 718 Main, Hays.

The general election is Tue., Nov. 7.