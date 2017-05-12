Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Trego wins MCL golf crown; Owens takes individual title

by Leave a Comment

HAYS, Kan. – Trego placed two in the top three and won the Mid-Continent League Golf Tournament Thursday at the Fort Hays Municipal Golf Course. Emmit Owens brought home the team title with a 5-over-par 76. Teammate Dalton Mai finished third with an 82.

TMP-Marian placed two in the top-10 and finished fourth. Cameron Rozean shot an 86 and tied for fifth while Jace Rueschoff tied for ninth with an 88.

Team Score
WaKeeney-Trego Comm. 348
Phillipsburg 359
Plainville 365
TMP-Marian 367
Norton 370
Smith Center 404
Oakley 411
Stockton 435
Ellis 461

 

Place Player Name Team Front Back Total
1
Emmit Owens -12
WaKeeney-Trego Comm.
40
36
76
2
Jace Ochs –
Oakley
40
40
80
3
Dalton Mai -10
WaKeeney-Trego Comm.
42
40
82
4
Austin Hobelmann -10
Smith Center
47
38
85
5
Tyler Martin -09
Phillipsburg
46
40
86
5
Cameron Rozean –
Hays-TMP
44
42
86
5
Jay Mulder -11
Norton
42
44
86
8
Brady Beougher -10
Stockton
45
42
87
9
Jace Rueschhoff –
Hays-TMP
45
43
88
9
Aaron Hahn -11
Stockton
44
44
88
11
Tanner Copeland -10
Plainville
44
45
89
11
Jacey Kellerman -11
Phillipsburg
44
45
89
11
Landon Porter -12
Norton
43
46
89
14
Michael Braun –
Hays-TMP
48
42
90
14
Charon Ellis -10
Phillipsburg
44
46
90
16
Jared Copeland -12
Plainville
47
44
91
17
Jadon Waggoner -12
Plainville
46
46
92
17
Dillon Dunn -09
WaKeeney-Trego Comm.
44
48
92
19
Chandler Cellmer -11
Plainville
43
50
93
20
Shane Hrabe -11
Smith Center
49
45
94
20
Trey Sides -10
Phillipsburg
46
48
94
22
Seth Otter -11
Norton
47
50
97
23
Carter Minson -09
WaKeeney-Trego Comm.
52
46
98
23
Tate Reynolds -10
Hill City
52
46
98
23
Mitchell Hickman -12
Norton
51
47
98
26
Seth Jacobs -12
Phillipsburg
52
48
100
27
Lane Shirley –
Oakley
51
50
101
28
Alec Stults –
Hays-TMP
55
48
103
28
Tabasco McClung -10
Ellis
53
50
103
30
Josh Stecklein –
Hays-TMP
55
51
106
31
Wilson Ellis -12
Norton
55
52
107
31
Jack Johnson –
Hays-TMP
55
52
107
31
Jacob Lindenman -09
Hill City
54
53
107
34
Trevor DePriest -12
WaKeeney-Trego Comm.
55
54
109
34
Nathan Moon -10
Phillipsburg
53
56
109
36
Dawson Workman -11
Plainville
55
55
110
36
Aaron Moss -09
Smith Center
52
58
110
38
Dalton Benedick -11
Plainville
57
55
112
39
Corey Hockersmith –
Oakley
60
55
115
39
Layton Miller -12
Norton
60
55
115
39
Trace Haven -11
Smith Center
57
58
115
39
Mark Stoecker –
Oakley
57
58
115
43
Holden Lyman -10
Ellis
55
61
116
44
Kade Peterson -11
Hill City
57
60
117
45
Cade Lewis -10
Ellis
64
56
120
46
Chase Hudson -12
Ellis
63
59
122
47
Quinn Coffey -09
Stockton
57
70
127
48
Kacie Dunn -12
WaKeeney-Trego Comm.
67
65
132
49
Trenton Howell -09
Stockton
67
66
133
50
Gage Conyac -09
Stockton
70
68
138
51
Nicholas Byerly -11
Oakley
74
89
163
52
John Bloom -10
Oakley
87
82
169