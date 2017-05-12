Trego wins MCL golf crown; Owens takes individual title

HAYS, Kan. – Trego placed two in the top three and won the Mid-Continent League Golf Tournament Thursday at the Fort Hays Municipal Golf Course. Emmit Owens brought home the team title with a 5-over-par 76. Teammate Dalton Mai finished third with an 82.
TMP-Marian placed two in the top-10 and finished fourth. Cameron Rozean shot an 86 and tied for fifth while Jace Rueschoff tied for ninth with an 88.
|Team
|Score
|WaKeeney-Trego Comm.
|348
|Phillipsburg
|359
|Plainville
|365
|TMP-Marian
|367
|Norton
|370
|Smith Center
|404
|Oakley
|411
|Stockton
|435
|Ellis
|461