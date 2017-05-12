Sunny, mild Friday

Today Sunny, with a high near 73. North northwest wind around 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 45. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind 14 to 17 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 62.

MondayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.