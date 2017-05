RUSSELL–Pickin’ at the Deines Sunday, May 21st starting at 3:30 p.m.

Bring your acoustic instruments and play along with musicians of all skill levels.

Bring a salad, dessert, or appetizer and join in on the potluck starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Deines Cultural Center is located at 820 North Main Street in Russell. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

Call (785) 483-3742 for information