Alton resident Margaret L. VanScyoc passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at her residence at the age of 76.

She was born February 25, 1941 in Fort Collins, Colorado the daughter of Wesley & Mildred (Michael) Kitchen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mark VanScyoc; & son, Scott Randolph.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Renee Gordon of Luray, Shelly Pfeifer of Salina & Toni Standley of Osborne; 2 sisters, Bonnie Eller of Payson, Arizona & Peggy Ellenberger of Wickenburg, Arizona; 7 grandchildren; & 4 great grandchildren.

Cremation was planned. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the United Christian Church, Osborne, with Pastor Dennis Davenport officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Kirwin Cemetery, Kirwin, KS.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday evening at the United Christian Church, Osborne, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, P. O. Box 563, Phillipsburg, KS 67661 is in charge of arrangements.

