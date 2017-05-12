Leaks repaired in Ellis city swimming pool liner; new slide delayed

ELLIS–The liner for the 80-year-old municipal swimming pool has been repaired by Natare Corporation. The pool has been having issues with water leaks.

A report was presented to the Ellis City Council during their May 1 meeting by Fort Hays State University Leadership students Kate Neer and Matt Perkins. The findings of their research on pool options ranged from closing the pool to a complete reconstruction of the facility. Respondents to the pool needs assessment survey favored purchasing and installing a new liner, followed by the option to renovate the current facility.

Council members also heard from the Ellis Community Foundation that the company installing the new pool slide, Perfect Settings, is unable to complete the project before the swimming pool opens for the season. The company plans to have the slide ready to install by the end of June. The pool can remain open during the installation.

In other water-related business, Ellis has received permits from the Kansas Department of Agriculture for the appropriation of water for two well sites northwest of Ellis.

May 1, 2017

Mayor David McDaniel called the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Present were Council members Bret Andries, Holly Aschenbrenner, Susan Eaton, Jolene Niernberger, Dena Patee, and Bob Redger. Also present were City Clerk Amy Burton, Police Chief Taft Yates, and City Attorney Olavee Raub. Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman was absent.

PUBLIC PRESENT

Charlene Weber, Chad Pritchett, Glen Keller, Pauleen Edmonds, Kassi Brown, Nan Brown, Cheryl Kinderknecht, Matt Perkins, Kate Neer, Sharon Disney, and Gary Luea.

CONSENT AGENDA

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to approve the consent agenda containing the Minutes from the Regular Meeting on April 17, 2017, Bills Ordinance #2020, and the manual journal entries for November 2016. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The Council approved the consent agenda 6-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Gary Luea, 1807 Spruce, handed out information on the definition of conflict of interest to each of the Council members.

PRESENTATIONS OF AWARDS, PROCLAMATIONS, REQUESTS & PETITIONS (HEARINGS)

None

SPECIAL ORDER

Swimming Pool: Special Project

Kate Neer and Matt Perkins, Fort Hays State University Leadership 310 Team, gave their presentation outlining the findings of their research of pool options ranging from closing the pool to a complete reconstruction of the facility. The results of their pool needs assessment survey showed respondents favored purchasing and installing a new liner, with renovating the current pool facility coming in second. The Team noted that the only way to ensure a reduction in water loss is to repair the structural issues with the 80 year old facility, which is well past its life expectancy. Mayor David McDaniel presented Ms. Neer and Mr. Perkins each with a Citizenship Award thanking them for their research with the project.

Pauleen Edmonds and Nan Brown, Ellis Community Foundation, updated Council on the pool slide fundraising project. The company installing the slide, Perfect Settings, is unable to build and install the slide by the time the pool opens; however, they should have the slide ready to install by the end of June and the pool can remain open during the installation. Council stressed that fencing must be intact throughout the entire project to ensure the safety of individuals in the area. At the last meeting, Council agreed to a $10,000 donation to the Ellis Community Foundation contingent on the slide being installed by May 30, 2017. Ms. Edmonds is asking for a time extension of that motion in order to allow the slide installation in June. Council member Bret Andries moved and Council member Susan Eaton seconded a motion to extend the donation period to June 30, 2017. The motion carried 6-0; with Council member Dena Patee abstaining due to perceived conflict of interest.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

General Government: Licenses/Permits

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to approve the Fireworks Permit Applications for the Ellis Baseball/Softball Association and the Ellis Baptist Youth. Council member Dena Patee seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0.

NEW BUSINESS

Streets: Special Project

Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group, was unable to attend; therefore, Mayor David McDaniel reviewed Change Order #3 for the Street Improvement Project. The top of an existing reinforced concrete box will be in the new pavement at 11th Street and Cottonwood Avenue. Therefore, the contractor is proposing removing a section of the box and tying the inlets together using a longer pipe, resulting in a cleaner connection and adequate cover over the pipe for the new pavement. In the interest of time, Mayor David McDaniel and Public Works Foreman Dan Wickham approved the change order prior to the meeting. Council member Jolene Niernberger moved and Council member Bob Redger seconded a motion to ratify approval of Change Order #3 for the Street Improvement Project at a cost of $3,720.00. The motion carried 6-0.

General Government: Licenses/Permits

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to approve the Application for License to Sell Cereal Malt Beverages from the Ellis Chamber of Commerce for June 9, 2017. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0, with Council member Dena Patee abstaining due to perceived conflict of interest.

General Government: Insurance

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas is requesting the City sign an agreement allowing our current health insurance provider, Freedom Claims Management, Inc., to obtain an insurance quote from BCBS for the City’s new plan year. The agreement would give the City another provider to consider when comparing costs for renewal. Council member Dena Patee moved and Council member Jolene Niernberger seconded a motion to authorize the Mayor to sign the Consultant of Record Agreement as requested by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas. The motion carried 6-0.

Streets: Policy

City Clerk Amy Burton had the County contact her regarding the official name of Cottonwood. The documents they researched show the official name as Cottonwood Avenue; however, the City maps refer to the roadway as Cottonwood Street, as does the Post Office and the City’s street signs. After discussion, Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved and Council member Dena Patee seconded a motion to direct the City Attorney to draw up documents renaming Cottonwood Avenue to Cottonwood Street. The motion carried 6-0.

City Attorney: Contracts

City Attorney Olavee Raub presented a revised contract for professional services for consideration. The proposal includes up to 16 hours of work on City matters for the flat fee of $2,500 per month. Additional hours will be billed at the reduced rate of $175.00 per hour. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner asked Ms. Raub if she would be willing to increase the hours included in the flat fee to 18 hours. In discussion, both the Council and Ms. Raub would like to set the contract term at one year, in order to revisit the rates and hours. Council member Dena Patee moved and Council member Holly Aschebrenner seconded a motion to direct City Attorney Olavee Raub to draft a revised agreement for consideration at the next meeting. The motion carried 6-0.

REPORTS FROM CITY OFFICIALS

Public Works

Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman was absent from the meeting, therefore, Mayor David McDaniel updated Council on the Department’s projects. Council reviewed the Comparative Water Reports for the period February 10th – March 10th.

Swimming Pool: Repair/Maintenance

Natare Corporation has made repairs to the pool liner. It is unknown if the work performed will be considered under warranty at this time.

Police

Police Chief Taft Yates presented the Monthly Activity Report for April and the May Staff Calendar. The number of cases has decreased; however, the magnitude of those cases is greater.

City Clerk

City Clerk Amy Burton presented the Financial Reports consisting of the Statement of Accounts, Treasurer’s Report, and Securities Deposit Worksheet for November 2016.

Council reviewed the draft minutes from the Planning Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals meeting on April 24, 2017.

The swimming pool staff has been hired for the 2017 season.

Water Exploration: Licenses/Permits

The City has received permits from the Kansas Department of Agriculture for the appropriation of water for two well sites northwest of Ellis.

General Government: Contracts

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved and Council member Bob Redger seconded a motion to authorize the City Clerk to develop a list of duties and to solicit bids for the cleaning contract for City Hall. The motion carried 6-0. The current contract has not been reviewed since 1998.

Attorney

City Attorney Olavee Raub reported the code violation cases outstanding are being actively addressed. The City does have one agriculture lease that will be terminated due to nonpayment.

Mayor Update and Announcements

Mayor David McDaniel gave an update from the 2017 Leadership Summit and Kansas Mayor’s Conference that he and Council member Jolene Niernberger attended April 21st – 22nd in Dodge City. Ms. Niernberger was recognized at the conference for completing Level 1 of the Municipal Training Institute with the League of Kansas Municipalities.

ADJOURNMENT

Council member Bret Andries moved and Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded a motion to adjourn the meeting. The motion carried 6-0. The meeting adjourned at 8:50 p.m.