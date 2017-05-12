Krista Charise Dietz, 46, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, May 7, 2017 at her home in Westminster, CO. She was born in WaKeeney, March 1, 1971 to Dean Dietz and Linda Hicks.

Krista married Vahid Sheydaei. They were blessed with a son Chase. They later divorced.

Krista graduated from Goddard High School with the class of 1989 and continued on to earn a Bachelor’s degree at Kansas Newman. She taught school in Wichita and later moved to Denver where she worked in the financial field. At the time of her death she was working as a Lead Customer Service Rep/Operations Specialist at TransAmerica in Denver.

Her favorite pastimes were raising Chase and her pets. Her life revolved around her family.

Left to mourn her passing is a son, Chase of the home; mother, Linda of Wichita; father, Dean (Cindy Schoen) of Wyandotte, OK; sisters, Erin Dietz of Euless, TX, Shannon Fagen of Wichita; niece Ava of Wichita; and cousins and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilfred and Nina Dietz and Harlan and Emma Hicks.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney with Pastor Randy Gibbs officiating. Burial will be in the City Cemetery.

There will be a short visitation from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Krista Dietz Memorial Fund and sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 N 12th St, WaKeeney, KS 67672. Contributions may also be sent to your local humane society in her honor.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.schmittfuneral.com.