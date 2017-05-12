KHP: Goodland man dies in Friday morning accident

SHERMAN COUNTY — A 73-year-old Goodland man died while attempting a U-turn at 9:55 a.m. Friday, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The KHP said a 2004 Chevrolet pickup driven by George O. Schmidt, 73, Goodland, was stopped southbound near the intersection of Kansas 27 and Sherman County Road 60 waiting for a vehicle to pass before making a U-turn.

After that unidentified vehicle passed, the truck attempted a U-turn in front of a 2007 Peterbilt semi driven by Steven R. Smith, 41, Goodland, the KHP said. The semi struck the pickup in the intersection and both vehicles came to rest facing southeast in the ditch.

Schmidt’s next of kin were notified by the Sherman County Sheriff’s office, the KHP said. He was taken to Bateman Funeral Home in Goodland.

Smith reportedly was not injured.