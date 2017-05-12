KDHE: Recall issued for Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast food products issued in Kan.

KDHE

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) would like to alert consumers that a recall has been issued by Pinnacle Foods Inc. for Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast foods including pancakes, waffles and French toast slices because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. This recall was initiated after Listeria monocytogenes was found in the production environment. All affected distributors and retail and food service customers are being notified.

To date, no illnesses have been linked with this recall. Please visit https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm557098.htm for up to date information on this recall. All “best by” dates for these products have been recalled. These products were distributed to grocery stores, hospitals, schools and other institutions in Kansas.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Symptoms begin from three to 70 days after consuming the bacteria. Listeria cannot be spread from person to person. Anyone who believes they may have become ill with listeriosis should contact their health care provider.

For questions related to the recalled products, consumers can contact Pinnacle Foods Consumer Care at 888-299-7646. For questions about listeriosis, please visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/listeria or call the KDHE epidemiology hotline at 877-427-7317.