Kansas pleased China will again allow U.S. beef imports

KDA

MANHATTAN — Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and Secretary of Agriculture Jackie McClaskey released a statement in response to Thursday’s announcement from the U.S. Department of Commerce that China will once again allow imports of U.S. beef.

“Kansas welcomes the news that an agreement has been reached to open China’s borders to U.S. beef after being locked out of that market for the last 13 years,” said Governor Brownback. “We commend the Trump Administration for this achievement. Restoring U.S. beef exports to China opens the door to sell high quality, safe and delicious Kansas beef to nearly 1.4 billion new customers in China.”

“This is tremendous news for Kansas agriculture,” said Secretary McClaskey. “The Kansas beef industry is the single largest agricultural sector in the state, making it a significant contributor to the Kansas economy, generating more than $15 billion annually. We are committed to working with the Kansas beef industry to take full advantage of this export opportunity, which will have a major impact as we continue to identify ways to grow Kansas agriculture.”