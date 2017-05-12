HPD arrest log, May 4 to 10

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jonathon Noah Hill, 19, Hays, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. May 5 in the 1500 block of West 27th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Xavier Markale Williams, 22, Hays, was arrested at 1:32 a.m. May 5 in the 200 block of West 10th on suspicion of battery.

Austin Jeffery Dinkel, 22, Hays, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. May 6 in the 300 block of West 13th on suspicion of criminal damage to property.

Nicole LeVelle Dechant, 25, La Crosse, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. May 4 in the 1900 block of Vine on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving while suspended.

David Darrel Williams, 57, Hays, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. May 5 in the 2000 block of Canal on suspicion of domestic battery.

Erin Marie White, 20, Hays, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. May 7 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Joshua Plante, 28, Hays, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. May 6 in the 2100 block of Walnut on suspicion of battery, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morgon Dion Peterson, 18, Hays, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. May 5 in the 400 block of Custer on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and criminal threat.

Jerry Lynn Wrightner, 19, Hays, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. May 5 in the 300 block of Dwight on suspicion of aggravated robbery, criminal threat, robbery, aggravated battery and drug possession.

Dakota Wanya Grigsby, 19, Hays, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. May 5 in the 300 block of Dwight on suspicion of aggravated robbery, robbery, drug possession, aggravated battery and criminal threat.

Tyajalaun Avante Unique Guyton, 29, Denver, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. May 7 in the 500 block of West Seventh on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Dawson James Augustine, 24, Hays, was arrested at 1:58 a.m. May 7 in the 100 block of West Seventh on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Adam Matthew Kober, 21, Hays, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. May 5 in the 500 block of East Eighth on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Cameron James Colgan, 19, Hays, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. May 6 in the 100 block of East Seventh on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Alan Troy Williams Jr., 24, Hays, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. May 7 in the 2700 block of Plaza on suspicion of transporting an open container of alcohol.

Jim Ryan Glendening Jr., 44, Hays, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. May 7 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of violation of an order of protection.

Mikel John McLellan, 43, Hays, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. May 7 in the 500 block of West 16th on suspicion of domestic battery.

Marcy Lynn Gaines, 22, Hays, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. May 4 in the 100 block of East Seventh on suspicion of domestic battery, battery, interference with a law enforcement official and criminal trespass.

Jacob Dayle Irvin, 20, Hays, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. May 9 in the 700 block of Main on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.