HPD Activity Log May 11

The Hays Police Department responded to 5 animal calls and 15 traffic stops Thu., May 11, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Driving Under the Influence–200 block W 8th St, Hays; 12:57 AM

Driving Under the Influence–300 block E 8th St, Hays; 1:50 AM

Burglary/vehicle–300 block Ash St, Hays; 2:08 AM; 2:12 AM

Disorderly Conduct–1500 block Oak St, Hays; 2:50 AM; 2:53 AM

Criminal Damage to Property–400 block W 7th St, Hays; 1 AM; 1:30 AM

Theft (general)–3900 block Country Lane Rd, Hays; 5/4 6 PM; 7 PM

Unwanted Person–2300 block E 13th St, Hays; 8:31 AM

Found/Lost Property–Hays; 8:36 AM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–1200 block Main St, Hays; 10:01 AM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–700 block E 6th St, Hays; 10:30 AM; 10:31 AM

MV Accident-Hit and Run–600 block Allen St, Hays; 5/10 10:30 PM; 11 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–600 block E 8th St, Hays; 11:39 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–2600 block Vine St, Hays; 1:08 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–1700 block Hall St, Hays; 1:28 PM

Credit Card Violations–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 5/3 10:39 PM; 5/3 11:30 PM

Credit Card Violations–1900 block Vine St, Hays; 5/4 10:30 PM

Bicycle – Lost,Found,Stolen–300 block W 7th St, Hays; 2:33 PM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–1100 block Centennial Blvd, Hays; 3:25 PM; 3:30 PM

Welfare Check–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 4:12 PM

Juvenile Complaint–500 block W 17th St, Hays; 5:06 PM

Assist – Other (not MV)–300 block W 6th St, Hays; 5:59 PM

Phone/Mail Scam–200 block W 38th St, Hays; 6:53 PM

Found/Lost Property–1200 block W 27th St, Hays; 7:08 PM

Disturbance – Noise–1200 block E 27th St, Hays; 10:33 PM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–1100 block Main St, Hays; 11:48 PM