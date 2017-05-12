Howard Dean DeWald, 84, of Russell, Kansas, died on Monday, May 08, 2017, in Russell, Kansas.

Howard was born on February 25, 1933, on the family farm in Milberger, Kansas, the son of Emanuel and Elizabeth (Schwartz) DeWald. He grew up in the Milberger and Russell areas and graduated from Russell High School in the class of 1950. After high school he worked on the family farm before joining the U. S. Army. He served his country from 1953 to 1955, and fought in the Korean war, achieving the rank of corporal. He met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Batt on October 02, 1960, at the Bender Hill Church. From this union they were blessed with 2 children, a son Kurt and daughter Cheryl. Most all his life, Howard lived, worked and raised his family on the farm that his great grandfather first homesteaded in 1889. He was a longtime member of the United Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Milberger and served on the church council. He was also a lifetime member of the Russell V.F.W. Post #6240.

Surviving family include his wife Shirley of the home, son Kurt DeWald and wife Lois of Russell, Kansas; daughter Cheryl Itschner and husband Scott of Salina, Kansas; sister Alice Michaelis of Colorado Springs, Colorado; granddaughters Lisa and Kayla DeWald of Hays, Kansas and grandsons Jordan Itschner and wife Annie of Salina, Kansas and Aaron Itschner of Kansas City, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Paul, Darrell, Harlan and LeRoy DeWald and sister Norma Feil.

A celebration of Howards life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, May 12, 2017, at the United Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Milberger, Kansas, with Nancy Mitchell P.M.A. officiating. Burial will follow the church services at Fairview Cemetery in Galatia, Kansas. Military rites will be performed by the Russell V.F.W. Post #6240 and Ft. Riley Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. on Thursday, May 11, 2017, at the mortuary with family greeting guests from 6 P.M. to 7 P.M. Thursday evening.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be given to the Fairview Cemetery and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.