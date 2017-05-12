HHS softball swept in regular season finale

ANDOVER, Kan. – Andover Central scored two runs in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie then added five in the sixth to beat the Hays High softball team 9-2 in game one of their doubleheader Friday. The Jaguars scored six in the second inning and nine in the third and won the second game 16-0.

The Indians outhit the Jaguars 5-4 in the first game but committed four errors which resulted in five unearned runs. Jaysa Wichers walked six and struck out four and suffered the loss. She drove in both Indian runs with a first inning double.

Macee Altman allowed seven run on six hits in 1 2/3 innings and takes the loss. Wichers gave up all nine runs in the third but only one was earned. Shyann Schumacher collected the only hit for Hays in game two.

Hays closes the regular season 7-11. They begin regional play Monday.