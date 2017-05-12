HHS baseball swept by Valley Center in regular season finale

HAYS, Kan. – Valley Center raced out to a big early led then held off Hays High 9-7 in game one of their doubleheader. They then scored six in the top of the seventh to force extra innings and won the nightcap 12-9 in nine innings to finish off the doubleheader sweep Friday at the Hays High Field. The Indians go 0-6 in their three doubleheaders this week to end the regular season 8-12.

Due to the new pitch count limitations in high school baseball, the Indians were reduced to using junior varsity pitchers. Easton Wamser got the start in the first game and allowed eight runs on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts and took the loss in the first contest. Trey VanPelt had three hits including a double and drove in two. Tyrone Winn had two hits and knocked in two. Cody Petersen walked twice and scored three runs.

Hays grabbed a 8-0 lead after three innings in the second game but couldn’t hold on. Dago Cano gave up two runs on two hits in relief and takes the loss. Palmer Hutchison gave up seven runs on two hits in an inning of relief. Willie Sennet made the start and pitched four scoreless innings on two hits. Jace Armstrong and Dawson Harmon both had two hits with Armstrong driving in three and Harmon two. Grant Coffman also had two RBIs.

The Indians open postseason play in Buhler Tuesday against McPherson.