Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Hays native is new team member for University of Kansas cheer squad

by Leave a Comment

cheerleader-ku

Mkilar Otte, Hays

SUBMITTED

Hays resident Mkilar Otte traveled to Lawrence on April 7 for tryouts for the University of Kansas cheer squad. The tryouts were held all weekend.

The squad members were announced the following Friday, April 14 at 5 p.m. and the list included Otte for the 2017-2018 University of Kansas cheer squad. Otte is an incoming freshman at KU.

Otte celebrated his accomplishment, Sun. May 7, with a reception at Heartland Gymnastics Academy, 1803 General Custer Road, where he has been a student as well as a coach for the past several years.

cheerleader-with-coaches

Mkilar Otte with his coaches Tawnita Augustine and Kody Ellis from Heartland Gymnastics Academy in Hays

During the reception Otte gave an overview of what tryouts were like and then his coaches Tawnita Augustine and Kody Ellis spoke about Otte and his accomplishments.