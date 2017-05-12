Hays man pleads no contest in burglary in connection with ATM, vehicle theft

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

A Hays man charged in connection with an ATM theft at a local convenience store and several other charges entered into a plea agreement Friday that will send him to prison for eight years.

Friday in Ellis County District Court Stelieh Jordan Stegmeier entered a plea of no contest to four felony counts.

Stegmeier originally faced 19 counts that included eight various burglary chargers and seven counts of theft.

According to the terms of the plea agreement, Stegmeier pled no contest on the charges of aggravated burglary, possession of methamphetamine, interference with law enforcement and criminal damage to property and will be sentenced to 96 months, or eight years, in prison.

The agreement is based on Stegmeier’s anticipated criminal history and contingent upon approval of a judge.

Under the aggravated burglary charge, Stegmeier allegedly entered a garage in the 1700 block of Wheatland Avenue to steal a pickup.

According to court documents, Stegmeier was also charged with criminal damage to property in connection with the theft of an ATM from Cerv’s at 2722 Hall in Hays.

Surveillance footage showed a man wearing a black suit and mask break through the back window of Cerv’s and using a chain and a vehicle to rip the machine from the floor.

Sentencing has been scheduled for June 12.