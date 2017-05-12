FHSU commencement ceremonies will be available via online stream

FHSU UNIVERSITY RELATIONS AND MARKETING

Commencement ceremonies at Fort Hays State University this Friday and Saturday will not be broadcast over Eagle or Nex-Tech cable systems.

However, live feeds of the Friday and Saturday Commencement ceremonies will be available through the Watch Live buttons, one on the home page, www.fhsu.edu, and another on the Commencement page, www.fhsu.edu/commencement/.

Fort Hays State will graduate 4,075 students this year.

Ceremonies for graduate and undergraduate degree recipients from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology, and Mathematics will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, May 12.

A separate ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, will be for graduate and undergraduate degree recipients from the W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship, the College of Education and the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences.

Live updates will also be presented on FHSU’s social media channels:

www.facebook.com/forthaysstate/

twitter.com/FortHaysState

www.instagram.com/forthaysstate/

Facebook event: http://ow.ly/UFoC30bn3tz