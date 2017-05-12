Candidate filings for Ellis mayor and Victoria school board

Ellis Mayor David McDaniel filed Friday morning for re-election. There are also three open council seats and that of the Ellis city treasurer.

Ryan Mauch, Victoria, also filed Friday morning for the Victoria USD 432 school board where there are three positions open.

The filing deadline is noon, Thu., June 1, in the Ellis County District Clerk’s office, 718 Main, Hays.

Names of candidates filing for office are available on the Ellis County website, www.ellisco.net, along with other information about the upcoming primary and general elections.