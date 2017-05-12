Annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive Saturday in Hays

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

Letter carriers across the country will be taking part once again in the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive this weekend.

Saturday marks the 25th anniversary for the annual food drive organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Residents can leave nonperishable food items next to their mailbox to be picked up by their letter carrier.

In Hays, all of the items collected with be boxed up and delivered to the Community Assistance Center. Laurie Mortinger, co-director of the Community Assistance Center, said this is always their busiest time of the year.

“We seem to do more food orders during the summertime and less food comes in during this food drive because people are so busy,” Mortinger said. “So we’re really hoping people don’t forget about us this weekend.”

Mortinger said they are in need of any non-perishable food items and said “our shelves are pretty bare.” But they ask that people do not buy glass because the items could break in transport.

Letter carrier Josh Robben said all people who want to donate have to do is leave the items in a bag by their mailbox and they will put up the items as they move along their route.

If you forget to leave your items out on Saturday, carriers will pick up items next week or you can drop it by the Community Assistance Center in Hays.