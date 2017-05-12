Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

99 KZ Country T-Shirt Giveaway — sponsored by Eagle Technology Solutions

by Leave a Comment

khaz-tshirt-20170327Register for a 99 KZ Country t-shirt by completing the form below.  Please type “t-shirt” for subject and your preferred t-shirt size for message.

Or, send a note in the mail to KHAZ T-Shirt Giveaway, 2300 Hall, Hays, KS 67601 with your name, phone number and preferred t-shirt size.

Only one entry per person.  No age requirement to register.

T-shirts provided by Eagle Technology Solutions, Technology Done Right.

Winners will need to pick up their t-shirts at the KHAZ Studio in Hays, KS within 30 days of winning.

Remember, one win per household per 30 days!

Contact KHAZ









 

Winners 5/12/17:  Sarah Holzmeister, Denis Vine and Denise Ball
Winners 5/5/17:  Jackie Langholz, Lori Augustine and MaryJo Tammen
Winners 4/21/17:  Brandon Kuhn, Peggy Wohler and Lisa VanHorn
Winners 4/14/17:  Emily Reif, William Hendrickson and Christopher Weigel
Winners 4/7/17:  Julie Bray, Scott Slabaugh and David Milam
Winners 3/31/17:  Ethan Fross, Wendy Seltman and Blake Leiker

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry

 

 

 