Woman indicted for alleged drug crime in SW Kan.

OFFICE OF U.S. ATTORNEY-KANSAS

WICHITA–Ruth Noemy Galvan, 25, Long Beach, Calif., is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The crime is alleged to have occurred March 24, 2017, in Clark County, Kan.

If convicted, she faces not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million. Noemy Galvan was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Wichita. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated.

In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.