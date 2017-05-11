Western Kansas Girl Scouts receive scholarships

The Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland announced seven 2017 scholarship award winners, including five from western Kansas this week totaling $23,500.

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland announced Thursday Rachelle Lumpkins of Hays, Autumn Cox and Jaden Hopkins from Hill City, Emily Lowe of Kirwin and Amelia Culver from Colby were all recipients of the George and Jayne Smith Scholarship worth $3,000 each.

Kaitlin Adams of Great Bend was also awarded the George and Jayne Smith Scholarship.

The George W. and Jayne S. Smith Scholarship Fund recognize the leadership and service exhibited by Girl Scouts, according to the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland.

Jayne Smith served as executive director of the Wichita Area Girl Scout Council for 28 years before retiring in 1979, and both George and Jayne Smith volunteered thousands of hours in support of Girl Scouts.

Emily Lowe was also awarded a Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s $2,500 Gold Award Scholarship. To earn the Girl Scout Gold Award, according to Girl Scouts, Lowe built a flag deposit box to make it easier for members of her community to properly dispose of flags.

The Gold Award Scholarship is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn.

“I did this to benefit the soldiers in my community and show them there are still kids out there who care,” Lowe said of her Gold Award project.

Name City Education details Scholarship Kaitlin Adams Great Bend – Great Bend High School, Class of 2017 – Plans to attend Barton Community College George and Jayne Smith Scholarship – $3,000 Autumn Cox Hill City – Hill City Jr./Sr. High School, Class of 2017; college plans pending George and Jayne Smith Scholarship – $3,000 Amelia Culver Colby – Colby High School, Class of 2017 – Plans to attend the University of Kansas George and Jayne Smith Scholarship – $3,000 Emily Falke Parsons – Parsons High School, Class of 2017 – Plans to attend the University of Kansas George and Jayne Smith Scholarship – $3,000 Jaden Hopkins Hill City – Hill City Jr./Sr. High School, Class of 2017 – Plans to attend Colby Community College George and Jayne Smith Scholarship – $3,000 Emily Lowe Kirwin – Thunder Ridge High School, Class of 2017 – Plans to attend Kansas State University George and Jayne Smith Scholarship – $3,000 Gold Award Scholarship – $2,500 Rachelle Lumpkins Hays – Hays High School, Class of 2017 – Plans to attend Fort Hays State University George and Jayne Smith Scholarship – $3,000