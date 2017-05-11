Norton resident, Wauneta Elaine Wolters Schemper, passed away, Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the Norton County Hospital, Norton, KS at the age of 99.

She was born November 12, 1917 in Phillips County, Kansas the daughter of Herman and Elizabeth (Tillema) Wolters.

She married Robert “Bob” Schemper on February 23, 1937 in Phillipsburg, Kansas. He preceded her in death in 1990.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary; granddaughter, Teresa Schemper; great granddaughter, Chassidy Breese; 2 sisters, Hazel Jansonius & Marilyn Whitsitt; and a brother, Alden Wolters.

Survivors include her 3 sons, Jan & Kenny, both of Prairie View, and Douglas of Long Island; 2 daughters, Carolyn Tien of Prairie View and Sandra Dole of Almena; daughter-in-law, Joyce Schemper of Kearney, NE; 2 sisters, Dolores Walcott of Albuquerque, NM & Rose Erickson of Phillipsburg; 17 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 12 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2017 in the Prairie View Reformed Church, Prairie View, KS, with Pastor Aaron Rust officiating. Burial will follow in the Prairie View Cemetery.

Mrs. Schemper will lie in state from Noon until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with the family receiving friends Sunday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for visitation in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, 1115 2nd Street, Phillipsburg, KS 67661.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church or Long Island Library.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, is in charge of arrangements.