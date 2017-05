TMP

Thomas More Prep-Marian’s prom was Saturday in the Cody Commons room of Fort Hays State University’s Memorial Union. The theme this year was Paris.

A dance followed the promenade, and Patrick Mugisha was crowned king and Gabrielle Chittenden was crowned queen. Patrick is the son of Nkurikiye Thomas and Muiza Antoinette and Gabrielle is the daughter of John and Michelle Chittenden.

Melissa Schoepf was the prom sponsor.