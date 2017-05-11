TMP-Marian baseball sweeps Colby

HAYS, Kan. – The TMP-Marian baseball team scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie and beat Colby 10-6 to finish off a doubleheader sweep of the Eagles Thursday at Larks Park. The Monarchs used a five run first inning to grab the early lead in a 6-4 win in game one.

Tate Garcia and Creighton Renz both had three of the Monarchs 15 hits in game two. Renz, Adam Gottschalk and Gavin Schumacher all drove in three. Carlos Schwindt picked up the win despite allowing four runs on no hits and three walks.

Cole Zimmerman allowed two runs on one hits over four innings for the win in the first game.

The Monarchs are now 11-7 heading into their regional opener at home on Monday.