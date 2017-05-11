Thursday the deadline to sign up for wildfire relief

Submitted

Thursday, May 11th is the final day to sign up for Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) in Rooks and surrounding counties that were affected by the wildfires on March 6th.

Producers who were affected by the wildfires can sign up for ECP to obtain cost share to assist them in rehabilitating farmland damaged by the wildfires.

If you are a producer or landowner of farmland damaged by the wildfires and those damages are a hardship of over a $1,000 and you have not signed up for ECP, go to your local FSA Office Thursday before 4 p.m. to sign up.