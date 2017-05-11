This weekend’s Hays-area garage sales

Hays-area garage sales

Address: 2203 Downing Ave, Hays

Items for sale: Toys, clothes, electronics, kitchenware, furniture and ton miscellaneous items.

Thurs .12-7 Friday 8-?

Address: 1702 Agnes, Hays

Items for sale: kids clothes, adult clothes, household items, bedding, lots of misc. multi family sale!

Friday 10-7 Saturday 8-12

Address: 2317 Donald Drive, Hays for sale: maternity, junior girls, and women’s clothing, scrubs, women’s and toddler girl shoes, household items and decor, kitchen items, collectible seraphim angels, baby gate, a lot of miscellaneous items

Friday 2-7, Saturday 9-12

Address: 1306 Donald Drive, Hays

Items for sale: 4 – Family Garage Sale (from Kansas and Missouri)

We will have a wide variety of items, something for everyone & great prices.

Car seat, Hug-n-Cuddle Activity Gym, Ingenuity Swing ‘n Go Portable Swing, baby bathtub, Bumbo Seat, lots of DVD’s, books, kid’s clothes, adult clothes,

kitchen items, home décor, toys, jewelry, new items, & lots & lots of misc.

Saturday, May 13th 8am to 2pm

Address: 1000 E.8th, Lot 10, Hays

Items for sale: Yard Sale Clothes ranging from baby to adult house hold items and puzzles and misc. Free will donation. Donations will go towards our kids.

Friday May 12 and Saturday May 13 8-?

