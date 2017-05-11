Sharon Springs resident Stephen Michael Wiedeman, went to join his parents in heaven on May 6, 2017 at the age of 65, at the Presbyterian Saint Luke’s Hospital in Denver, CO.

Steve was an only child born to Lena and Ruben Wiedeman. He was born March 1, 1952, and was a lifelong resident of Sharon Springs, Kansas. Steve graduated from Sharon Springs High School and got his pilot license. He was a farmer along with his parents who bought their homeland in Wallace County in 1977, where Steve and his wife lived before he departed this world.

Steve married Norma Wade from Texas on February 28, 2002 and along with that marriage Steve gained a son Robin Wade whom he loved dearly. Steve loved his animals and loved the beauty of the open spaces on the farm. Steve was one of a kind and loved by many. He had a way of always making a person feel special.

Surviving him in death is his wife Norma Wiedeman, son Robin Wade and wife Bekka, and his 2 grandchildren Roxy and Nick.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lena and Ruben Wiedemen and his grandparents.

Graveside services are Friday, May 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM MT at the Sharon Springs Cemetery with Pastor Seth McGregor officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM MT at the Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Sharon Springs, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are designated to the NWKS Animal Shelter and may be left at the services or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences may be left at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.

Funeral service arrangements were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Sharon Springs.