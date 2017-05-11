Spring rain and cooler temps in Hays

By BECKY KISER

A little more than an inch of rain fell overnight Wednesday in Hays after a daytime high of 80 degrees. Thursday’s high is forecasted to be considerably cooler at 62 degrees.

According to official statistics from the K-State Agricultural Research Center south of town, Hays received 1.08 inches of rain up until 9 a.m. The Eagle Media Center, 2300 Hall, received 1.07 inches as did the town of Catherine.

So far in May, Hays has had 1.30 inches of rain. For the year to date, 11.98 inches of moisture has been measured in Hays.

Funnel clouds, hail and flooding were reported in northwest Kansas during the spring storm.