Sen. Moran to tour Hays VA community-based outpatient clinic Fri.

OFFICE OF SEN. MORAN

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) will tour the Hays Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) tomorrow, Friday, May 12.

He will be meeting with clinic staff members to discuss the VA’s Choice Program and its impact on rural veterans.

As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, Sen. Moran chaired a hearing this week with VA Secretary Shulkin on the future of the Choice Program and improving VA community care.

Moran will be at the clinic, located at 207 E. 7th in the Hadley Center, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Friday.