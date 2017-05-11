Redington, Hughes Earn All-MIAA Honors for FHSU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two seniors on the Fort Hays State baseball team earned All-MIAA honors, released Thursday (May 11) by the league office. Ty Redington and Trevor Hughes both picked up the honor for the first time.
Redington was listed as a second team All-MIAA performer as a utility player. The senior was one of two Tigers to start all 49 games, playing four different positions in the field. Redington led the team in steals, ranking second in the conference and 12th in the country with 30 stolen bases. He finished his collegiate career with 109 steals (52 at FHSU, 57 at Butler CC). The Derby, Kan. native also led the team in batting average (.316), runs (37), hits (61), walks (25) and sacrifice bunts (5). He made just seven errors on 133 chances in the field.
Hughes earned honorable mention accolades as a catcher. The Wichita, Kan. native led the team with 34 RBI, while tying for the team lead with eight home runs. He ranked second on the squad with 11 doubles, a .503 slugging percentage and 152 putouts. Hughes gunned down nine would-be base stealers this season, tied for sixth-most in the MIAA.
The 2017 All-MIAA Team can be found below.
Player of the Year: Max Hogan, Sr., 3B, Missouri Southern
Pitcher of the Year: Anthony Caeneppel, Sr., SP, Northwest Missouri
Co-Freshman of the Year: Dusty Stroup, SS, Missouri Western & Andrew Meier, P/OF, Southwest Baptist
Coach of the Year: Bob Fornelli, Emporia State
First Team All-MIAA
Pitcher: Anthony Caenepeel, Sr., Northwest Missouri
Pitcher: Richard Peoples, Sr., Missouri Western
Pitcher: Zach Girrens, Jr., Central Missouri
Relief Pitcher: Connor Law, Sr., Lindenwood
Catcher: Hunter Hisky, So., Southwest Baptist
First Base: Collin Nevil, Jr., Central Missouri
Second Base: Ryan McBroom, Sr., Emporia State
Shortstop: Levi Ashmore, Sr., Emporia State
Third Base: Max Hogan, Sr., Missouri Southern
Outfield: Justin Graff-Rowe, Jr., Central Missouri^
Outfield: Tyler Sutherland, Sr., Missouri Southern^
Outfield: Wes Degener, Jr., Lindenwood^$
Outfield: Nick Gawley, Sr., Missouri Western^
Designated Hitter: Dallas Schramm, Jr., Nebraska-Kearney
Utility: Travis Stroup, Sr., Central Missouri
^=Four outfielders due to tie in the voting
$=Repeat first team selection
Second Team All-MIAA
Pitcher: Seth Holman, Jr., Emporia State
Pitcher: Steven D’Amico, Sr., Central Missouri
Pitcher: Brendan Feldmann, Sr., Lindenwood
Relief Pitcher: Gibson Russ, Sr., Central Oklahoma
Catcher: Mason Brown, Jr., Emporia State
First Base: Kaden Shaffer, Jr., Emporia State
Second Base: David Glaude, Sr., Missouri Western
Shortstop: Jackson Schnurbusch, Sr., Central Missouri
Third Base: Alex White, Sr., Emporia State
Outfield: Andrew Vogelbaugh, Jr., Pittsburg State
Outfield: Mack Gowing, Jr., Emporia State
Outfield: Andrew Meier, Fr., Southwest Baptist
Designated Hitter: Erik Webb, Fr., Central Missouri
Utility: Ty Redington, Sr., Fort Hays State
Third Team All-MIAA
Pitcher: Tanner Cairns, So., Emporia State
Pitcher: Holden Capps, Sr., Central Oklahoma
Pitcher: Nate Hunter, Jr., Missouri Western
Relief Pitcher: Nikko Pablo, Sr., Northwest Missouri
Catcher: Dave Prost, Jr., Missouri Southern
First Base: Joe Paulino, Sr., Missouri Southern
Second Base: Dallas Reed, Jr., Pittsburg State
Shortstop: Riley Krane, Sr., Washburn
Third Base: Caleb Sneed, Jr., Southwest Baptist
Outfield: Travis Able, Jr., Central Missouri*
Outfield: Hunter Clanin, Jr., Pittsburg State*
Outfield: Jake Dyer, Jr., Central Oklahoma*
Outfield: Jordan Payne, Jr., Northeastern State*
Designated Hitter: Chance Wolfe, Sr., Southwest Baptist
Utility: Drew Quinones, Jr., Lindenwood
*= Four outfielders due to tie in the voting
Gold Glove Team
Catcher: Hunter Hisky, So., Southwest Baptist#
Catcher: Mason Brown, Jr., Emporia State#
First Base: Kaden Shaffer, Jr., Emporia State
Second Base: David Glaude, Sr., Missouri Western
Shortstop: Jackson Schnurbusch, Sr., Central Missouri
Third Base: Alex White, Sr., Emporia State
Outfield: Travis Able, Jr., Central Missouri
Outfield: Tyler Sutherland, Sr., Missouri Southern
Outfield: Korey Floyd, Sr., Central Oklahoma
*= Two catchers due to tie in the voting
Honorable Mention
Pitcher: Andrew Eilers, Lindenwood; Kyle Hentis, Lindenwood; Blake Beckmann, Lindenwood; Dustin Agnew, Missouri Western; Zach Parish, Northeastern State; Hunter Neal, Northeastern State; Nolan Sturgeon, Northeastern State; Cody Whiting, Pittsburg State; Brian Womack, Southwest Baptist; Lance Barkley, Washburn.
Relief Pitcher: Tayler Ross, Central Missouri; Nathan Whitcomb, Emporia State; Jared Lloyd, Missouri Western; Ty Rowe, Pittsburg State; Cooper Gardner, Pittsburg State.
Catcher: John Fairchild, Central Missouri; Trevor Hughes, Fort Hays State; Logan Marston, Missouri Western; Chad Reibenspies, Northeastern State; T.J. Martin, Pittsburg State.
First Base: Bailey Zimmer, Missouri Western.
Second Base: Kyle Miskovsky, Central Oklahoma; Tyler Meuhling, Lindenwood; Alec Alvarez, Missouri Southern; Ozzie Adams, Northwest Missouri; Nelson Muniz, Southwest Baptist.
Shortstop: Justin Brown, Central Oklahoma; Richie Gorski, Missouri Southern; Dusty Stroup, Missouri Western; Butch Rea, Northeastern State; Colton Pogue, Pittsburg State; Sean Murley, Southwest Baptist.
Third Base: Dakota Morse, Northeastern State; Landon Figg, Northwest Missouri.
Outfield: BJ Dean, Emporia State; Wade Hanna, Emporia State; Kyle Teter, Lindenwood; Danny Biggs, Missouri Southern; Levi Schreiner, Missouri Western; Andrew Curry, Missouri Western; Garrett Fort, Northwest Missouri; Jovany Urbieta, Southweest Baptist; Clint Jack, Southwest Baptist; Darian Abram, Washburn.
Designated Hitter: Brett Graham, Missouri Southern; Ethan Schlesener, Pittsburg State.
Utility: Jeremy Alvarado, Missouri Western; Dakota Woods, Northeastern State; Luke Hassman, Northwest Missouri.
