Redington, Hughes Earn All-MIAA Honors for FHSU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two seniors on the Fort Hays State baseball team earned All-MIAA honors, released Thursday (May 11) by the league office. Ty Redington and Trevor Hughes both picked up the honor for the first time.

Redington was listed as a second team All-MIAA performer as a utility player. The senior was one of two Tigers to start all 49 games, playing four different positions in the field. Redington led the team in steals, ranking second in the conference and 12th in the country with 30 stolen bases. He finished his collegiate career with 109 steals (52 at FHSU, 57 at Butler CC). The Derby, Kan. native also led the team in batting average (.316), runs (37), hits (61), walks (25) and sacrifice bunts (5). He made just seven errors on 133 chances in the field.

Hughes earned honorable mention accolades as a catcher. The Wichita, Kan. native led the team with 34 RBI, while tying for the team lead with eight home runs. He ranked second on the squad with 11 doubles, a .503 slugging percentage and 152 putouts. Hughes gunned down nine would-be base stealers this season, tied for sixth-most in the MIAA.

The 2017 All-MIAA Team can be found below.

Player of the Year: Max Hogan, Sr., 3B, Missouri Southern

Pitcher of the Year: Anthony Caeneppel, Sr., SP, Northwest Missouri

Co-Freshman of the Year: Dusty Stroup, SS, Missouri Western & Andrew Meier, P/OF, Southwest Baptist

Coach of the Year: Bob Fornelli, Emporia State

First Team All-MIAA

Pitcher: Anthony Caenepeel, Sr., Northwest Missouri

Pitcher: Richard Peoples, Sr., Missouri Western

Pitcher: Zach Girrens, Jr., Central Missouri

Relief Pitcher: Connor Law, Sr., Lindenwood

Catcher: Hunter Hisky, So., Southwest Baptist

First Base: Collin Nevil, Jr., Central Missouri

Second Base: Ryan McBroom, Sr., Emporia State

Shortstop: Levi Ashmore, Sr., Emporia State

Third Base: Max Hogan, Sr., Missouri Southern

Outfield: Justin Graff-Rowe, Jr., Central Missouri^

Outfield: Tyler Sutherland, Sr., Missouri Southern^

Outfield: Wes Degener, Jr., Lindenwood^$

Outfield: Nick Gawley, Sr., Missouri Western^

Designated Hitter: Dallas Schramm, Jr., Nebraska-Kearney

Utility: Travis Stroup, Sr., Central Missouri

^=Four outfielders due to tie in the voting

$=Repeat first team selection

Second Team All-MIAA

Pitcher: Seth Holman, Jr., Emporia State

Pitcher: Steven D’Amico, Sr., Central Missouri

Pitcher: Brendan Feldmann, Sr., Lindenwood

Relief Pitcher: Gibson Russ, Sr., Central Oklahoma

Catcher: Mason Brown, Jr., Emporia State

First Base: Kaden Shaffer, Jr., Emporia State

Second Base: David Glaude, Sr., Missouri Western

Shortstop: Jackson Schnurbusch, Sr., Central Missouri

Third Base: Alex White, Sr., Emporia State

Outfield: Andrew Vogelbaugh, Jr., Pittsburg State

Outfield: Mack Gowing, Jr., Emporia State

Outfield: Andrew Meier, Fr., Southwest Baptist

Designated Hitter: Erik Webb, Fr., Central Missouri

Utility: Ty Redington, Sr., Fort Hays State

Third Team All-MIAA

Pitcher: Tanner Cairns, So., Emporia State

Pitcher: Holden Capps, Sr., Central Oklahoma

Pitcher: Nate Hunter, Jr., Missouri Western

Relief Pitcher: Nikko Pablo, Sr., Northwest Missouri

Catcher: Dave Prost, Jr., Missouri Southern

First Base: Joe Paulino, Sr., Missouri Southern

Second Base: Dallas Reed, Jr., Pittsburg State

Shortstop: Riley Krane, Sr., Washburn

Third Base: Caleb Sneed, Jr., Southwest Baptist

Outfield: Travis Able, Jr., Central Missouri*

Outfield: Hunter Clanin, Jr., Pittsburg State*

Outfield: Jake Dyer, Jr., Central Oklahoma*

Outfield: Jordan Payne, Jr., Northeastern State*

Designated Hitter: Chance Wolfe, Sr., Southwest Baptist

Utility: Drew Quinones, Jr., Lindenwood

*= Four outfielders due to tie in the voting

Gold Glove Team

Catcher: Hunter Hisky, So., Southwest Baptist#

Catcher: Mason Brown, Jr., Emporia State#

First Base: Kaden Shaffer, Jr., Emporia State

Second Base: David Glaude, Sr., Missouri Western

Shortstop: Jackson Schnurbusch, Sr., Central Missouri

Third Base: Alex White, Sr., Emporia State

Outfield: Travis Able, Jr., Central Missouri

Outfield: Tyler Sutherland, Sr., Missouri Southern

Outfield: Korey Floyd, Sr., Central Oklahoma

*= Two catchers due to tie in the voting

Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Andrew Eilers, Lindenwood; Kyle Hentis, Lindenwood; Blake Beckmann, Lindenwood; Dustin Agnew, Missouri Western; Zach Parish, Northeastern State; Hunter Neal, Northeastern State; Nolan Sturgeon, Northeastern State; Cody Whiting, Pittsburg State; Brian Womack, Southwest Baptist; Lance Barkley, Washburn.

Relief Pitcher: Tayler Ross, Central Missouri; Nathan Whitcomb, Emporia State; Jared Lloyd, Missouri Western; Ty Rowe, Pittsburg State; Cooper Gardner, Pittsburg State.

Catcher: John Fairchild, Central Missouri; Trevor Hughes, Fort Hays State; Logan Marston, Missouri Western; Chad Reibenspies, Northeastern State; T.J. Martin, Pittsburg State.

First Base: Bailey Zimmer, Missouri Western.

Second Base: Kyle Miskovsky, Central Oklahoma; Tyler Meuhling, Lindenwood; Alec Alvarez, Missouri Southern; Ozzie Adams, Northwest Missouri; Nelson Muniz, Southwest Baptist.

Shortstop: Justin Brown, Central Oklahoma; Richie Gorski, Missouri Southern; Dusty Stroup, Missouri Western; Butch Rea, Northeastern State; Colton Pogue, Pittsburg State; Sean Murley, Southwest Baptist.

Third Base: Dakota Morse, Northeastern State; Landon Figg, Northwest Missouri.

Outfield: BJ Dean, Emporia State; Wade Hanna, Emporia State; Kyle Teter, Lindenwood; Danny Biggs, Missouri Southern; Levi Schreiner, Missouri Western; Andrew Curry, Missouri Western; Garrett Fort, Northwest Missouri; Jovany Urbieta, Southweest Baptist; Clint Jack, Southwest Baptist; Darian Abram, Washburn.

Designated Hitter: Brett Graham, Missouri Southern; Ethan Schlesener, Pittsburg State.

Utility: Jeremy Alvarado, Missouri Western; Dakota Woods, Northeastern State; Luke Hassman, Northwest Missouri.

FHSU Sports Information